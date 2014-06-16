Top Stories: Militants Take Iraqi Town; Ukraine Loses Russian Gas

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militant Group Advances In Iraq, Taking Northern Iraqi Town.

-- In Escalation, Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: General To Investigate Bergdahl Disappearance From Post. (Reuters)

Militants Kill 48 In Raid On Kenyan Coast. (BBC)

Israel Searches For Missing Teens: Live Blog. (Jerusalem Post)

Cambodian Workers Flee Thailand Military Rule. (New York Times)

3 Get Death Sentences In China's Deadly Tiananmen Crash. (Wall Street Journal)

Fire Widens Near Bakersfield, Calif.; 500 Homes Threatened. (AP)

Germany's Kaymer Clinches PGA U.S. Open, Sets Records. (Sports Illustrated)

Rower Headed For Scotland Rescued By Coast Guard Off New York. (Jersey Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.