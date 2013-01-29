Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama's Immigration Plan; Senate Committee To Take Kerry Vote

By Korva Coleman
Published January 29, 2013 at 8:23 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Obama To Praise And Parse Senators' Immigration Plan As He Lays Out His Own.

Obama Says He Enjoys Skeet Shooting; Doubtful Lawmaker Challenges Him.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Committee To Vote On Secretary Of State Nominee John Kerry Today. (Politico)

Britain Poised To Send 350 Troops To Train Soldiers In Mali. (BBC)

Report: 65 Boys And Young Men Executed In Syrian City. (Reuters)

Egypt's Army Chief Warns New Unrest Could Lead To State "Collapse". (CBS)

Flooding In Eastern Australia Threatens Brisbane's Drinking Water Supply. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Wounded Veteran Receives Arms In Double Transplant Surgery. (Washington Post)

Texas Execution Set For First Woman To Be Put To Death In U.S. Since 2010. (AP)

Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Kills At Least 20. (Bloomberg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman