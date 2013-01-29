Top Stories: Obama's Immigration Plan; Senate Committee To Take Kerry Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Obama To Praise And Parse Senators' Immigration Plan As He Lays Out His Own.

Obama Says He Enjoys Skeet Shooting; Doubtful Lawmaker Challenges Him.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Committee To Vote On Secretary Of State Nominee John Kerry Today. (Politico)

Britain Poised To Send 350 Troops To Train Soldiers In Mali. (BBC)

Report: 65 Boys And Young Men Executed In Syrian City. (Reuters)

Egypt's Army Chief Warns New Unrest Could Lead To State "Collapse". (CBS)

Flooding In Eastern Australia Threatens Brisbane's Drinking Water Supply. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Wounded Veteran Receives Arms In Double Transplant Surgery. (Washington Post)

Texas Execution Set For First Woman To Be Put To Death In U.S. Since 2010. (AP)

Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Kills At Least 20. (Bloomberg)

