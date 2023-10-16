Bringing The World Home To You

Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected North Carolina’s appeal in a dispute with animal rights groups over a law aimed at preventing undercover employees at farms and other workplaces from taking documents or recording video.

The justices left in place a legal victory for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in its challenge to the law, which was enacted in 2015. PETA has said it had wanted to conduct an undercover investigation at testing laboratories at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill but feared prosecution under the law.

An appeals court ruled that the law could not be enforced against PETA — and likely others in similar situations — when its undercover work is being performed to conduct newsgathering activities.

The law is similar to so-called state ag-gag laws — aimed at gagging undercover activists who record footage of the animal agriculture industry — that have been struck down by several courts around the country over free speech concerns. The Supreme Court has so far refused to weigh in.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
