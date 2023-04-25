Bringing The World Home To You

News

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
