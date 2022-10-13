Bringing The World Home To You

News

Raleigh shooting: 5 dead including Raleigh police officer, suspect in custody

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.07.04 PM.png
Screenshot WRAL
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin provided an update on a shooting in northeastern Raleigh on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Updated at 9:40 p.m.

Five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday. In a press conference Thursday night, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the deaths and said two other individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer.

In a tweet at 9:37 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said the shooting suspect was in custody.

"It's a tragic day because Raleigh Police have lost one of its own," said Baldwin. "I just want to thank the extraordinary officers of the Raleigh Police Department, who even [right] now are protecting us and putting themselves in harm's way to arrest the suspect. They care about our great city. They care about people who live here."

City officials said they would provide a further update at approximately 10:45 p.m. As she addressed the media, Baldwin also called out the issue of gun violence.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do. And tonight we have much to mourn," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Raleigh Police advised residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh to remain indoors. Police alerted the public via social media at 5:55 p.m. of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

At 6:49 p.m., Raleigh PD further advised those living in the areas of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors and for drivers to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

A spokesperson for WakeMed told WUNC that four people from the scene were being treated at the hospital. The spokesperson did not provide the conditions of the patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he instructed state law enforcement to assist in the response.

A supervisor with Raleigh 911 told WUNC that the area was considered an "active" crime scene. The Hedingham neighborhood is located in northeast Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to WUNC's request for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Raleigh ShootingRaleighRaleigh Police
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
