Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UNC-Chapel Hill to rename dormitory, student affairs office

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
102-A.jpeg
1 of 2  — 102-A.jpeg
Aycock Residence Hall
carr7.png
2 of 2  — carr7.png
Carr Building

The flagship school of North Carolina's university system is renaming a residence hall and a student affairs office long named for people tied to white supremacy.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will dedicate the Hortense McClinton Residence Hall and the Henry Owl Building in a ceremony on Friday, the school said in a news release.

McClinton was the school's first Black faculty member when she was hired in 1966. Owl was the first Native American to enroll at the university as a graduate student in history in 1928, the news release said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh previously reported on the university's renaming process. The residence hall had been named for Charles B. Aycock, a North Carolina governor and UNC alumnus who led a white supremacy campaign that condoned violence to terrorize black voters and their white supporters, according to a university report.

The student affairs office had been named for Julian Carr, a self-proclaimed Ku Klux Klan member who helped fund the Democratic Party’s white supremacy campaign of 1898 which stripped Black men of voting rights and institutionalized racial segregation, the university report said.

Tags

News UNCJulian CarrCharles Aycockwhite supremacyChapel Hill
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories