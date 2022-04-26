Bringing The World Home To You

News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests postive for COVID-19

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Ben McKeown
/
FR171414 AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, N.C., on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says.

That's underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.”

Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

