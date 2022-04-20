Voter registration deadline looms for North Carolina primary, municipal elections

North Carolina's voter registration deadline for the May 17 primary and municipal elections is Friday.

Eligible individuals can submit a voter registration application online if they are an existing Department of Motor Vehicles customer.

The other option is to fill out the N.C. Voter Registration Application in English or Spanish and mail it to your county's board of elections.

Those who miss Friday's deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, April 28 to May 14, at any early-voting site in their county, according to a release from the North Carolina Board of Elections.

Registered voters who want to change their party affiliation for the primary election must do so by the April 22 deadline. Party affiliation changes are not permitted during the one-stop early-voting period or on Election Day.

Residents cannot register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the April 22 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18-years-old by the general election on Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote in the primary.

Voters who need to update an existing registration may use the DMV website or a regular voter registration application to do so. DMV customers may update their voter registration residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV service, but may not change their name through the DMV.

In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Contests on the ballot this year include a statewide race for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorneys, and county offices.

Voters in roughly 30 municipalities will go to the polls to elect mayors, and city and town councils. These municipal elections occur at the same time and are on the same ballot as the primary contests.