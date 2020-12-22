WATCH: State Officials Hold Coronavirus Briefing

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to adults who are most at risk from the coronavirus, but ending the pandemic will require vaccinating children too. Researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age.
On March 24, 2020, COVID-19 claimed its first recorded life in North Carolina. Since then, the pandemic has upended our communities, our families, and our lives in devastating ways. This series aims to tell the life stories of some of those we've lost too soon.
A native of Windsor, North Carolina, Tootie Robbins is one of the best football players to come out of East Carolina University. He played 12 years in the NFL. Robbins died after contracting COVID-19 in August 2020.