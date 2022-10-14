At least 5 people killed in Raleigh, suspect in custody: live updates

Here's what you need to know about the shooting in Raleigh:



The Raleigh Police Department confirmed five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday.

Officials identified the suspect as white, male juvenile but did not release information about a motive.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the 5 deaths and said two others individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer. One of the victims was released from the hospital later Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

