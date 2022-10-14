LIVE UPDATES
At least 5 people killed in Raleigh, suspect in custody: live updates
Follow live updates from WUNC staff on the shooting in northeastern Raleigh that left at least five people dead, including a Raleigh police officer.
Here's what you need to know about the shooting in Raleigh:
- The Raleigh Police Department confirmed five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday.
- Officials identified the suspect as white, male juvenile but did not release information about a motive.
- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the 5 deaths and said two others individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer. One of the victims was released from the hospital later Thursday.
- The shooting happened in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.