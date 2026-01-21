More Measles cases are popping up in North Carolina. Here's where the state is tracking them

Since December, there have been 11 cases of measles in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' new measles tracking dashboard.

The cases are largely located in western North Carolina, with six in Buncombe County. Two cases have also been reported in Cabarrus County. None have been reported in the Triangle.

CDC routine vaccination recommendations to protect against measles Children CDC recommends two doses of measles-containing vaccine routinely for children, starting with the first dose at age 12 through 15 months and the second dose at age 4 through 6 years before school entry. This can be administered as MMR or MMRV vaccine. Children can receive the second dose of MMR vaccine earlier than 4 through 6 years, as long as it is at least 28 days after the first dose. A second dose of MMRV vaccine can be given 3 months after the first dose up to 12 years of age. CDC recommends that separate MMR and varicella vaccines be given for the first dose in children aged 12–47 months; however, MMRV may be used if parents or caregivers express a preference. Adults Adults should also be up to date on MMR vaccinations with either 1 or 2 doses (depending on risk factors) unless they have other presumptive evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella. One dose of MMR vaccine, or other presumptive evidence of immunity, is sufficient for most adults. Providers generally do not need to actively screen adult patients for measles immunity in non-outbreak areas in the U.S. After vaccination, it is also not necessary to test patients for antibodies to confirm immunity. There is no recommendation for a catch-up program among adults for a second dose of MMR (e.g., persons born before 1989 or otherwise).

Cases of measles in North Carolina are rare — before December, there had been just six total cases over the past decade and most cases have occurred after people who weren't vaccinated traveled internationally. The recent cases stem from on ongoing outbreak in upstate South Carolina. South Carolina health officials reported Tuesday that the outbreak has grown to 646 cases.

More than half of the cases in North Carolina involved children who did not receive the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through the air and direct person-to-person contact. Symptoms can manifest one to three weeks after exposure, and can include high fever, cough, runny nose, a red, blotchy rash, and tiny white spots inside the mouth. It is preventable with the two-dose MMR vaccine.

State health officials recommend that folks who experience symptoms contact their local health departments immediately and limit exposure to others. They also strongly urge vaccinations for those who have not received them, and some may be eligible to have a vaccine covered by the Vaccines for Children program.

According to a recent Washington Post investigation, vaccination rates among kindergarten students have dropped significantly since before the pandemic. At least 95% of kindergarteners need to be vaccinated against measles to achieve herd immunity.