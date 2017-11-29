Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Environment

Former DEQ Secretary Resigns From Department Amid Investigation

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published November 29, 2017 at 6:40 AM EST
Former state environmental secretary Donald van der Vaart.
Former state environmental secretary Donald van der Vaart.

Former state environmental secretary Donald van der Vaart has resigned from the Department of Environmental Quality, amid an investigation.  A DEQ spokeswoman confirmed his departure Wednesday.  

Van der Vaart had been a scientist in the DEQ before former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory appointed him to run the department. After McCrory lost re-election last year to Democrat Roy Cooper, Van der Vaart demoted himself and another top official to staff positions, so they could keep jobs in the DEQ.

Earlier this month, the DEQ put van der Vaart on paid "investigatory leave." Officials didn't say why. But van der Vaart had written an article in an environmental legal journal that contradicted state policy. And he accepted an appointment to a scientific advisory board in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Van der Vaart announced his retirement in a letter Tuesday to current DEQ secretary Michael Regan, which was first reported by WBTV.   DEQ officials provided a copy of the letter to WFAE.  

In it, van der Vaart complains that the DEQ had moved to "stifle my contributions to scientific and legal discourse in professional journals." He calls the actions "deeply troubling."

He also says he was never warned that serving on the EPA scientific advisory panel was off limits, and says he views it as a positive for DEQ and North Carolina. 

Van der Vaart also defended his return to a job as air quality section chief after McCrory's loss. He says in the letter that he agreed to run the DEQ under McCrory with the understanding that he would eventually return to that job.

John Evans, who had been DEQ's No. 2 official during the McCrory administration, remains on investigatory leave, a DEQ spokeswoman said Wednesday. After McCrory's loss, Evans also became a section chief. He and van der Vaart had co-written an op-ed in an environmental law journal arguing for repeal of a key air quality regulation, which DEQ supports.  

RELATED DOCUMENTS

Nov. 28, 2017, letter from Donald van der Vaart to DEQ Secretary Michael Regan (PDF)

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit .

Environment
David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
See stories by David Boraks
Stories From This Author