‘Remembering Blood’ convening in Durham aims to reimagine menopause. Plus, a fall foliage forecast.

0:01:00

‘Remembering Blood’ conference in Durham aims to reimagine menopause

Menopause is not quite the taboo subject it once was, but many are just beginning to talk about it frankly. Others have been talking about menopause for a long time, how it impacts historically marginalized communities, and how to reframe our thinking on menopause, not as an ending but as a “portal.”

This weekend, that portal will be centered here in Durham at a conference called Iranti Ẹ̀jẹ̀: Remembering Blood. Due South’s Leoneda Inge speaks with conference organizer Omisade Burney-Scott and conference speaker Sonya Renee Taylor.

Omisade Burney-Scott, Founder, The BlackGirls’ Guide to Surviving Menopause

Sonya Renee Taylor, Founder, The Body Is Not an Apology

0:23:45

North Carolina foliage forecast with the 'Fall Color Guy’

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler and leaves across the region are beginning to change from green to brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. Due South’s Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii talk with Appalachian State University biology professor Howard “Howie” Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” about his fall foliage forecast, and when and where North Carolina leaf peekers are likely to get the best views. This conversation originally aired September 18, 2025.

Howard “Howie” Neufeld, biology professor, Appalachian State University

