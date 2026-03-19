NCDMV rolls out live wait time tracker for driver license offices

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new online tool to help cut down on wait times at its driver license offices.

Customers can now check how busy each site is before heading out. The feature is available on the NCDMV website and covers locations statewide.

Each office will show one of three statuses: accepting walk-ins and appointments, busy with longer waits or at capacity.

The estimates are based on real-time data, including how many people are waiting and how long services typically take.

State officials say the goal is to help residents better plan their visits and avoid long lines.

