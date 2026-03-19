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Guilford County health officials warn of measles exposure

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display, Feb. 26, 2025.

Guilford County public health officials say there’s been a potential measles exposure in the area.

According to a press release, an out-of-state resident who tested positive for the disease traveled through Guilford last Friday.

The individual stopped at a Wendy’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

Those who were at that location between 5 and 10 p.m. on March 13 should monitor for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider.

Officials say the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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