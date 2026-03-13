Online petition calls for independent audit of Duke Energy after spikes in power bills in the Carolinas

An online petition with more than 22,000 signatures is calling for an independent audit of Duke Energy after customers across the Carolinas reported massive spikes in their power bills.

The Change.org petition claims many households are seeing dramatic increases—some as high as $200 a month—despite no change in their energy habits. Supporters are demanding that state regulators review Duke’s billing system and issue refunds if errors are found.

In response, Duke Energy points to prolonged cold weather and high usage earlier this year as the primary drivers of the cost. While a small rate hike went into effect in January, the utility maintains their systems are accurate.

State regulators remind the public that a public hearing is scheduled for March 30th in Raleigh, where customers can voice their concerns directly.