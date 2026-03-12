© 2026 WUNC News
New online mental health bed registry reduces wait times

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
Empty hospital bed in a clinic chamber
Adobe Stock

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has enhanced its online mental health bed registry. The goal is to reduce wait times for people in crisis.

The system, known as the Behavioral Health Statewide Central Availability Navigator (BH SCAN), now updates hourly instead of once per day. It also works with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, so mobile crisis teams can access real-time information about available mental health beds. The program allows dispatchers to more quickly locate them in the caller's area, reducing care disruptions. 

The new Automated Bed Availability (ABA) function replaces the previous manual update process to provide more accurate, real-time data to health care providers as well. According to the DHHS, North Carolina is the first state to implement ABA. 

The system currently covers more than 3,500 mental health care beds across 112 facilities statewide, including inpatient psychiatric care and substance use treatment. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
