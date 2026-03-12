© 2026 WUNC News
Officials: N.C. child care crisis costs Ashe County $5M annually

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
Ashe County business leaders and experts discuss the economic impacts of the child care crisis
Courtesy Excel NC
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Travis Birdsell speaks to a crowd about the local economic impact of the state's child care crisis during a meeting on March 11, 2026.

The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce is raising awareness about the local economic impact of the statewide child care crisis.

Every month, the chamber hosts an event called “Morning Mingle.” The latest subject was the child care crisis, though Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt says the topic "comes up in every meeting that's held.”

That’s because in Ashe County, child care issues have disrupted employment for more than 900 parents of young children. Honeycutt says the crisis costs the county nearly $5 million annually in lost business activity and tax revenue, too. It also impacts tourism.

“We're very, very grateful for all of our visitors that come, and we want to give them the best experience," Honeycutt said. "However, some of our child care issues affect our ability to do that, especially in the service industries.”

Affordable, available child care is on the decline in North Carolina. Officials say the state has lost 13% of its programs since 2019.

At the Ashe County event, local business leaders and representatives from Excel NC, a coalition focused on early education, talked about solutions. Like a new program called NC Tri-Share, where employers and the state split the cost of child care with workers.

"We're not going to fix it doing the same thing that we've been doing," Honeycutt said. "So we just need to be willing to do something different."

The chamber is hosting another event next month about employee retention, which Honeycutt says will inevitably touch on child care as well.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
