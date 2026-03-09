Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retired US Navy Vice Admiral discusses risk of lengthy Iran conflict

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:31 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with retired Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward about the risk of the conflict with Iran turning into a long war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
More Stories