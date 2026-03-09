Retired US Navy Vice Admiral discusses risk of lengthy Iran conflict

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The late Jim Irsay built one of the great collections of musical artifacts. His family is now auctioning it off, including instruments played by The Beatles, Nirvana, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan. Nathalie Ferneau {NAT-ah-lee fer-NO} from Christie's previews the auction.