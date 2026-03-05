Silfab Solar's South Carolina plant spills another chemical at its Fort Mill site, closing nearby school

A solar panel manufacturer in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has reported its second chemical spill in two days.

Silfab Solar leaked 300 gallons of potassium hydroxide solution earlier this week, with the spill reaching in and around the plant’s onsite retention pond. Early Thursday morning, the company reported a second incident — this time involving hydrofluoric acid.

According to Silfab and York County officials, the hydrofluoric acid was contained in a secondary vessel before it could spread. Both the company and local officials say neither spill poses a threat to public safety.

However, state regulators have halted operations at the facility and stopped the delivery of new chemicals while an investigation is underway.

Flint Hill Elementary School, located less than 1,000 feet from the plant, closed Thursday morning following the incident.

State Sen. Michael Johnson said regulators have asked the Environmental Protection Agency for assistance.

“If you’re sloppy with what we call nonhazardous chemicals, imagine what you’re going to be like with the hazardous stuff. It’s time to bring this to an end,” Johnson said.

Johnson also plans to meet with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to discuss possible legal action against Silfab.