'Something should be done': Protest gathers uptown Charlotte over the war in Iran

About 50 people gathered in uptown Charlotte on Monday night to protest against the U.S. attack on Iran and its involvement in the Middle East.

Protestors gathered at First Ward Park in uptown. They chanted, 'Biggest threat in the world today, Donald Trump and the U.S.A." Protestors also waved banners that read ‘Stop the War On Iran’ and ‘Trump Hands off.’ Zach Thomas is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"We want to tell our government that we stand against war. We stand against, you know, more senseless violence in the Middle East," Thomas said. "I mean, we've seen decades of pointless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now they're trying to start one in Iran."

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel dropped bombs in Iran. Trump said they hit hundreds of targets in Iran. The strikes sparked celebrations among some Iranians after the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, was killed. Last month, hundreds gathered in uptown to march against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

30-year-old Ahdonnica Patterson attended Monday's protest and is against the war.

“We the people still have the power, and we have the voice,” Patterson said. "And maybe showing up in the way that we do and continuing to have the conversations that we have, that something should be done, something can be done.”

Protestors said they plan to continue demonstrating as the war develops.