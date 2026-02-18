The Broadside - Highlights for RTDNA Awards 2025

Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. On Embodied, host Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we examine rarely discussed topics with journalistic curiosity. Through personal narratives, the show explores topics within themes of relationships, health and sex. This entry highlights three episodes from 2025 that exemplify the show’s mission to create an open forum for topics that are often siloed from public discourse: “A New Playbook For Raising Boys,” “A Mission To Tell Trans History Differently” and “Searching for Love and Legal Status.”

Listen • 28:18