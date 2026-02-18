The Broadside - Appalachia’s crypto boom and bust (Awards)

Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. On Embodied, host Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we examine rarely discussed topics with journalistic curiosity. Through personal narratives, the show explores topics within themes of relationships, health and sex. This entry highlights three episodes from 2025 that exemplify the show’s mission to create an open forum for topics that are often siloed from public discourse: “A New Playbook For Raising Boys,” “A Mission To Tell Trans History Differently” and “Searching for Love and Legal Status.”
This year's winners of the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards were announced today and WUNC is proud to have won nine of the 16 awards. Murrow awards are presented to news organizations who demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.
Host Anita Rao speaks with married couple Patty and Kate Redman about Kate’s transition at the age of 57. Patty and Kate reflect on changes to their sex life, social circles and religious ties over their 28 years together.