US and Iran to meet for second round of nuclear talks

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the country's most influential leaders, has died at 84. The founder and long-time leader of the Rainbow-Push Coalition ran for president twice and inspired millions. b. October 8, 1941