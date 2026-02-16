Comedian Amber Ruffin talks about her life and new off-Broadway musical 'Bigfoot!'

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The United Nations group that clears explosives from conflict zones tells NPR it has not started major clearing operations in Gaza, because Israel and Hamas have not yet agreed on the terms for disarmament of the territory.
President Trump's tariffs can create a cash crunch for importers. They have to pay the tariff bill before they can sell their products. Some have turned to a costly form of credit. But what looks like a helping hand can turn out to be a financial chokehold.