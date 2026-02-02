Local leaders gather to talk housing challenges, solutions in Forsyth County

Winston-Salem local leaders recently gathered to discuss the future of housing in Forsyth County.

Leadership Winston-Salem hosted the panel that included city officials, developers and religious leaders. The conversation focused on gaps in housing options seen in the county and the rising age of first-time homebuyers.

Panelists discussed possible solutions, including a focus on building tiny homes and more faith-based partnerships. The conversation comes as Winston-Salem and Forsyth County plan to add 25,000 housing units over the next 20 years.

Assistant City Manager Angel Wright-Lanier says a diverse approach will be needed to tackle the challenges.

“We want to ensure housing is available for all types of folks, across all income spectrums, so that when employers move here, we have the housing that's ready for them,” she says.

She adds that the city is also exploring options such as a transitional housing program to help those in need.