Winter storm brings eastern North Carolina to a virtual standstill

Eastern North Carolina is at a virtual standstill as a powerful "bomb cyclone" delivers a dangerous combination of heavy snow, extreme cold, and high winds.

From the coastal plains to the Outer Banks, officials say the beauty of the frozen landscape masks treacherous conditions that have made travel nearly impossible across the region.

In Morehead City, a state of emergency remains in effect as the Morehead City Police Department reports that roads have become impassable.

Several drivers have already become stuck in the deep snow, resulting in disabled vehicles that officers are struggling to reach. Local authorities are stressing that even those with four-wheel-drive vehicles or significant experience driving in winter weather should remain off the roads.

This measure is intended to protect both the public and the first responders who must navigate these conditions.

For those who have no choice but to travel, officials recommend carrying an emergency kit equipped with food, water, and blankets in case of a long-term stranding.

The situation is equally severe in Pine Knoll Shores, where the Public Service Department has been using all available equipment to plow local streets. Town officials described the effort as trying to put out a fire with "Dixie cups full of water" due to the sheer volume of snow.

The town is urging people to stay home and enjoy the weather with their families rather than attempting to travel for non-essential errands.

Meanwhile, Carteret County emergency management noted that the combination of strong winds and whiteout conditions has made many areas hazardous, and keeping the roads clear of civilian traffic allows emergency crews to prioritize urgent, life-safety calls.

Inland, the Greenville Police Department has expressed appreciation for residents following the Mayor’s proclamation to stay home. While the snowfall may slow down throughout the afternoon, Public Works and NCDOT crews expect it will take several days before the streets are fully cleared and safe for normal traffic.

The storm has already caused significant disruptions, including the closure of NC 12 due to ocean overwash and heavy snow, as well as thousands of power outages across the region.

With wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph and wind chills dropping as low as 5 degrees below zero, the primary focus for all regional agencies remains safety and power restoration.