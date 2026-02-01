Duke Energy encourages customers to reduce morning energy use to avoid temporary power outages

Extremely low temperatures are driving up energy use across the Carolinas, straining the electrical grid. There are currently more than 5,000 outages, with many concentrated in areas previously impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Duke Energy has asked that all customers in the Carolinas voluntarily reduce their energy use from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. This might involve lowering the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting, avoiding the use of major appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers and turning off any unnecessary devices.

Electric vehicle owners should avoid charging their cars until midday.