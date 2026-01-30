Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm could bring up to 8 inches of snow to the Triad

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:48 PM EST
A plow truck gets stuck in snow in Winston-Salem in 2018
WFDD file photo
A plow truck gets stuck trying to clear a road near University Parkway in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

Forecasters project 6 to 8 inches of snow will fall across the Triad this weekend. The High Country could see slightly less, between 4 and 6 inches.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chrissy Anderson says it has been quite a while since the Piedmont area has seen this level of accumulation.

“Last time we had a 6-inch snow event in the Triad area was 2018, and the last time we had a 12-inch snow event was anywhere from 2004, 2002,” says Anderson.

The storm is set to begin Friday evening and continue through Sunday morning. This time, meteorologists are predicting light and fluffy snow rather than ice

State officials say the storm will create hazardous driving conditions and are advising residents to avoid travel if possible.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories