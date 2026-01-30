Storm could bring up to 8 inches of snow to the Triad

Forecasters project 6 to 8 inches of snow will fall across the Triad this weekend. The High Country could see slightly less, between 4 and 6 inches.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chrissy Anderson says it has been quite a while since the Piedmont area has seen this level of accumulation.

“Last time we had a 6-inch snow event in the Triad area was 2018, and the last time we had a 12-inch snow event was anywhere from 2004, 2002,” says Anderson.

The storm is set to begin Friday evening and continue through Sunday morning. This time, meteorologists are predicting light and fluffy snow rather than ice

State officials say the storm will create hazardous driving conditions and are advising residents to avoid travel if possible.