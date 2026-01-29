Two dead, two injured in Surry County shooting

Police are investigating a shooting near Mount Airy Thursday that left two people dead and two others injured.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to Samurai Lane just after 2 p.m. Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and another passed away at a hospital.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but investigators are “seeking additional individuals believed to be involved” in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says additional details will be released as they become available.