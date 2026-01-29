Second winter storm set to arrive this weekend

Another winter storm is headed toward the Piedmont. With below-freezing temperatures and more snow in the

forecast, the impacts of this one could be felt for some time.

Last weekend’s weather system brought snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes describes this weekend’s storm as more well-defined and compact. He says most regions will just get snow.

In the Triad, it will likely begin with light flurries on Friday afternoon, steady snowfall overnight continuing into Saturday evening, with 2-4 inches of accumulation expected.

Blaes says that with colder temperatures, improvements in area road conditions aren’t likely to come anytime soon.

"We’re going to be below freezing starting Friday evening and stay that way, quite possibly all the way through Monday," he says. "Highs on Saturday are only going to be in the low 20s. Highs on Sunday, around 30, and we may get above freezing on Monday."

Blaes says the worst of the conditions in North Carolina will be along the Atlantic coast, with Wilmington, Greenville and Cape Hatteras likely to get double-digit snow accumulation and high winds.