The city of Thomasville has approved a safe car camping program as another winter storm heads toward the Piedmont. The amended ordinance, passed unanimously by the City Council, lays out a process for people who lack stable housing to access safe sheltering in their vehicle.

The nonprofit Father’s Storehouse in Thomasville currently provides a parking area for people who live in their cars. Mayor Raleigh York says it’s too early to gauge the effectiveness of the new measure, but he adds that homelessness, especially during the recent inclement weather, is something he takes seriously.

"We're hoping that it'll help a lot of people," he says. "This is a problem across our country, and nobody's come up with a good idea of how to really address this and eliminate it in our society. So, we have to do what we can to help the people that we can help."

York says so far, Father’s Storehouse is the only nonprofit that has shown an interest in the program. He says parking areas must be paved, limited to 20 spaces and equipped with bathrooms and security, with no congregating, drugs or alcohol.