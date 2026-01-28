Bringing The World Home To You

Greensboro seeks input on new public art project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:13 PM EST
A rendering of the planned Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex in Greensboro
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Greensboro officials are asking residents to help shape a new piece of public art planned for the future Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex.

The multimillion-dollar facility will include a library and recreation center and is currently under construction in East Greensboro. It’s set to feature a large-scale art installation, and that’s what the city’s seeking feedback on now.

Officials have created an online survey for residents to share thoughts on themes and art forms that reflect the neighborhood’s history and character.

That input will guide Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Malene Barnett, who the city selected to design the piece.

The complex is set to open next year.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
