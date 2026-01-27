North Carolina regulators release public hearing schedule for Duke Energy rate hikes
State regulators are still reviewing Duke Energy’s request to raise rates across North Carolina, which would be implemented over two years, starting in 2027. Average residential rates for Duke Energy Progress customers would increase 18.5%. Duke Energy Carolinas customers would see a 15.8% increase.
The rate hikes largely fund energy distribution projects, which make up more than a third of the investments covered during this rate period. It would also increase the utility’s return on capital projects, like grid improvements and new power plants.
State regulators are hosting public hearings, starting in Raleigh on March 30. There’s a different hearing schedule for each service territory, so first check your last bill to determine if you’re a Carolinas or Progress customer.
For Duke Energy Progress customers:
Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 25, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website.
For Duke Energy Carolinas customers:
Members of the public who would like to testify must register in advance of the hearing, no later than 5 p.m. on March 31, 2026. To register, please complete this form on the Commission’s website.
You can also file a written consumer statement of position in the docket. The form will request the docket number. For DEC customers, that’s E-7, SUB 1329.
For DEP customers, it’s E-2, SUB 1380.
You can take CleanAIRE NC’s Community Energy Survey to share your feedback before the end of Feb. 3.