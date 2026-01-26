Bringing The World Home To You

Breaking News: Snow and ice blanket central NC

WS/FCS seeks applicants for new audit advisory committee

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:32 PM EST
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo
WS/FCS Education Building

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants for a newly-created audit advisory committee.

Former Superintendent Catty Moore pitched the idea for this committee back in August, just months after an audit revealed a major financial crisis brought on by years of poor budgeting practices.

The external audit committee will consist of seven community members. It’s a strategy to provide transparency and rebuild trust.

Members will review the district’s annual audit, make recommendations on corrective actions and help select the auditing firm. They’re slated to meet at least four times a year, with a tentative start date in March — shortly after new audit results are expected.

Applicants must be Forsyth County residents with at least five years of experience in relevant fields like public accounting, risk management or legal compliance. They also can’t have business dealings with, or be employed by, the district.

The application is available on the school system’s website with a deadline of Feb. 15.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina's Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022.
See stories by Amy Diaz
