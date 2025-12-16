Bringing The World Home To You

Forsyth County mulls purchase of new metal detectors for schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:19 PM EST
OPENGATE weapons detection system outside of Parkland High School
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
OPENGATE metal detectors displayed outside of a school in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County leaders are considering funding new metal detectors for district schools after a fatal stabbing at North Forsyth High School last week.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say it would cost about $2 million to equip all middle and high schools with OPENGATE walk-through scanners, which require less manpower to operate than traditional metal detectors. On Monday, the county commission signaled a willingness to foot the bill.

“I don't want to ever haggle over a budget relative to a life," said Commissioner Tonya McDaniel.

She said she’d support the move under one condition.

“That there is a commitment to have those scanners in use every day and not randomly.”

Prior to last week’s fatal incident, detectors were deployed on a random basis due in part to staffing limitations. Officials say all middle and high schools are now using some form of weapons detection daily — but the OPENGATE systems would make entry screening more efficient.

The Board of Commissioners could make a decision on the matter as early as Thursday.
