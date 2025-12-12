Bringing The World Home To You

Grocery chains, bars pull Sycamore Brewing products after co-owner charged with rape

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:12 PM EST
At least three major grocery chains say they will no longer carry Sycamore Brewing products after the brewery’s co-owner was arrested and charged with breaking into a Stanly County home and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Food Lion, Lowes Foods and Publix all said they are removing Sycamore craft beers from their shelves. Several local bars and restaurants, including Bargarita, 204 North Kitchen and Cocktails, and Hoppin’ Charlotte, also announced they are ending their relationships with the brewery.

Sycamore Brewing co-founder Justin Brigham, 44, is being held on a $10 million bond.

"The 911 call was reporting that an unknown adult male had been located in a 13-year-old juvenile female's bedroom by her parents. Upon arrival, a male who was completely undressed was located in a nearby vehicle," the Stanly County Sheriff's Office said in a statement about Brigham's arrest.

The brewery said Brigham has divested all of his ownership in the company and that his wife, Sarah Taylor, will assume leadership going forward.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories.
