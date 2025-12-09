Police say a North Forsyth High School student is dead after an altercation on campus

Local law enforcement officials say a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools student is dead after an altercation at North Forsyth High School on Tuesday morning.

At a press conference, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said a school resource officer made a call for "all hands on deck" around 11 a.m. related to a fight between two students.

"During this occasion, this altercation, there was a loss of life," Kimbrough said.

He said the families of the students involved have been notified, and that there is no danger to the community. Kimbrough didn't provide further details because this is an ongoing investigation.

"What I can tell you is what this community needs now is prayer," he said.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn, Jr. said this was a "dark day for our city."

"As a community, we're going to have to absolutely work together to stop senseless violence," he said.

WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps said North Forsyth High School will be closed tomorrow.

"Today is the worst nightmare of any educator. We hurt when our students hurt, and this is the ultimate hurt that we can possibly feel," Phipps said.

Crisis teams will be available for faculty and staff, and for students when they return to school.

Due to the incident, officials have cancelled the WS/FCS Board of Education meetings that were scheduled for Tuesday evening.