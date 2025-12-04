Bringing The World Home To You

Federal prosecutors seek to drop case against Charlotte man accused of assaulting CBP

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
A masked Border Patrol agent in Charlotte.
Alvin C Jacobs Jr
/
CJC
A masked Border Patrol agent in Charlotte.

A 24-year-old Charlotte man accused of assaulting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents may no longer face charges.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case against Cristobal Maltos, who was charged last month with assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

CBP agents allege Maltos followed them during their Charlotte operation. Agents then pinned his car in with their vehicles on North Tryon Street. They claim he struck an agent with his side-view mirror. Maltos, however, said he was in shock and was trying to get away. Agents also said in an affidavit that they smashed his car window.

A judge has yet to sign off on the dismissal for it to take effect. Maltos had faced up to eight years in federal prison if convicted. He could still face charges in the future if prosecutors file a new case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told WFAE it could not comment on specific prosecutions.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
