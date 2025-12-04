8 candidates file to run for Forsyth County Commission

Candidate filing is underway for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Eight people have filed so far, including two incumbents: Democrats Tonya McDaniel in District A and Dan Besse for an at-large seat.

McDaniel is the only candidate to file for District A at this point. The at-large race is more crowded. Along with Besse, Democrat Quamekia Shavers, Republicans Mike Barresi and Terri Mrazek have all filed to run. Mrazek ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Three candidates are vying for District B: Republican Chris Parker, Democrats Adam Hill and Marsie West, who is making her second run for the seat after falling short in the 2024 election.

Filing continues through December 19.