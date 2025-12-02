Bringing The World Home To You

Winston-Salem approves new parks code of conduct

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:49 PM EST
Winston-Salem City Hall
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem City Hall

Winston-Salem has approved a new code of conduct for city parks after a rise in crime over the summer.

The rules outline a dozen prohibited behaviors — including gambling, littering and drug use — and allow the city to suspend or ban violators from all parks.

The code is a scaled-back version of an earlier proposal that would have restricted large bags and camping. Council members and residents criticized those provisions as unfairly targeting people without housing.

At Monday’s meeting, Council Member Regina Ford Hall said she was glad staff incorporated community concerns into the revised plan.

“And I would ask for constituents to keep that in mind, that this is a starting place and a starting point, and I hope everyone does realize that we tried to hear the concerns and present something a bit more reflective.”

Council approved the measure unanimously. New signs explaining the rules will be posted at all 83 city parks beginning next year.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
