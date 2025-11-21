WS/FCS absences among Hispanic students soar amid immigration enforcement fears

Absences among Hispanic students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools soared this week.

The uptick came just after the start of Border Patrol operations in Charlotte.

According to the district spokesperson, nearly 3,000 Hispanic students were absent on Monday. That’s more than twice as many as the Monday two weeks prior.

Of all absences districtwide, Hispanic students accounted for over 50%, even though they only make up about a third of all students.

The increase came amid growing fears about the presence of immigration enforcement officials in the state. More than 30,000 students were absent in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the beginning of this week.

WS/FCS sent a letter to parents saying the district does not track the citizenship status of students and families. It also said that law enforcement officers won’t be permitted in schools without proper identification and legal documents.

Families are encouraged to reach out to principals with questions and concerns.