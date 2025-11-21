Bringing The World Home To You

WS/FCS absences among Hispanic students soar amid immigration enforcement fears

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:01 PM EST
high school hallway reynolds.jpeg
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Absences among Hispanic students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools soared this week.

The uptick came just after the start of Border Patrol operations in Charlotte.

According to the district spokesperson, nearly 3,000 Hispanic students were absent on Monday. That’s more than twice as many as the Monday two weeks prior.

Of all absences districtwide, Hispanic students accounted for over 50%, even though they only make up about a third of all students.

The increase came amid growing fears about the presence of immigration enforcement officials in the state. More than 30,000 students were absent in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the beginning of this week.

WS/FCS sent a letter to parents saying the district does not track the citizenship status of students and families. It also said that law enforcement officers won’t be permitted in schools without proper identification and legal documents.

Families are encouraged to reach out to principals with questions and concerns.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
