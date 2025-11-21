Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

New mobile opioid treatment unit opens in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:11 PM EST
A bottle of Suboxone
Elise Amendola
/
AP
The program aims to increase access to medications used to treat opioid use disorder, like Suboxone.

The state health department has opened a new mobile opioid treatment unit in Greensboro — the second of its kind in North Carolina.

The initiative aims to bring medication-assisted treatment and telehealth services to underserved parts of Guilford County.

In a release, health department officials said mobile centers help remove transportation barriers and make it easier for people to stay in recovery.

The Greensboro unit is now operating weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bethel AME Church.

Officials are planning up to six more mobile treatment units for next year, supported by Hurricane Helene relief funds.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories