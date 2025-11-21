Charlotte woman faces federal charge, missing property after arrest at ICE protest

A Charlotte woman who was protesting outside the Charlotte U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Sunday has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Federal prosecutors allege that 44-year-old Heather Morrow grabbed a federal officer’s shoulders and jumped on his back as agents attempted to make an arrest outside the ICE office in southwest Charlotte. They say Morrow and other protesters were obstructing law enforcement.

Morrow’s attorney, Xavier de Janon, disputes the allegations and says video recorded by community members contradicts the government’s narrative.

“I think any common-sense individual would conclude that no felony was committed, no crime could have been committed,” de Janon said.

Morrow appeared in federal court Monday and was released on bond. Her cell phone and car keys were not returned to her upon release — a situation her attorney says has caused significant hardship.

“I want people to imagine a week without a phone,” de Janon said. “Suddenly released from jail, not having access to your contacts, your bank information, your email.”

Morrow’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte.