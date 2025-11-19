Greensboro approves changes to Minimum Housing Standards Commission

Greensboro City Council approved amending the Minimum Housing Standards Commission’s abilities despite the concerns of residents and advocates.

The council voted 8-1 to remove the commission’s ability to study rental rates and inspect homes under investigation. The decision came after a dozen residents, including a current commissioner, called on officials to better empower the board and not restrict its abilities to help those in need.

Council Member Hugh Holston voted against the amendment. He said the larger issue is that the housing conditions some landlords have provided for their tenants have been deplorable.

“We need to get tougher with minimum housing," Holston said, "I think if we were tougher with minimum housing, if we could turn them loose when it comes to making sure that our residents have good, safe, healthy housing, that these other issues wouldn’t be as big, this rental rate study wouldn’t be as big.”

Holston says he also favored the commission keeping its ability to study rental rates.

City attorneys have said the change was proposed because North Carolina is not a rent-controlled state and officials are limited in their ability to act on any findings.

The Greensboro City Council also approved $2 million for infrastructure improvements to support a new affordable housing community.

The Arbors at South Crossing is expected to add up to 238 new units to West Florida Street. The Greensboro Housing Authority is spearheading the effort.

Council approved an additional $6 million in revenue bonds for the first phase of the project at its meeting.