Drones set to deliver emergency AEDs in Forsyth County pilot study

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:04 PM EST
Monique Starks, M.D., is the principal investigator for the drone study and associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine.
Courtesy Duke University
Monique Starks, M.D., is the principal investigator for the drone study and associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine.

A groundbreaking study in Forsyth County led by Duke Health is testing the use of drones to deliver automated external defibrillators (AEDs) during 911 calls.

In the U.S., more than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest annually, with fewer than 10% surviving. The majority of incidents occur at home, far away from lifesaving equipment.

With emergency services typically taking 8 to 10 minutes, the new study in Clemmons aims to determine if drones can provide AEDs faster. When the device is used within a few minutes, it can boost survival rates up to 70%.

Principal investigator and associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine, Monique Starks, says once a cardiac arrest call is received, a drone is launched immediately, arriving ahead of EMS.

"I’ve just been inspired to work on this question because survival is so poor, and it’s so time sensitive that whatever we can do to figure out how to get treatment in the hands of bystanders is critically important," she says.

The bystander is coached by the dispatcher on how to use the device before EMS arrives, potentially closing the critical gap in timely treatment.

The program is currently operational from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Clemmons.
