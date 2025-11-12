Bringing The World Home To You

Forsyth County to host listening session for health needs assessment

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST
A photo of Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem.
Courtesy Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College

Forsyth County is hosting a public listening session on mental and behavioral health on Thursday.

The event will focus on what individuals feel are the most pressing challenges for those with mental health and substance-use related needs. It’s part of a county-wide assessment.

The Human Services Research Institute is conducting the report. Bevin Croft, director of HSRI's behavioral health team, says community feedback can help find the strengths and gaps in the county’s system.

“When it works best is when that report is sort of taken up by leadership in the community and then developed into an action plan to guide how they do things in the years to come,” Croft says.

County leaders are expected to share a final report with the public in June. It will help the county determine where funding needs to be allocated.

The first public listening session will take place at 6 p.m. at Forsyth Technical Community College.
