Triad commuters react to higher gas prices

On Tuesday, gas prices in the U.S. hit an average of just over $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022.

Amid the Iran War, the cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline — has soared around the globe. In North Carolina, the average in the Piedmont Triad is about $3.90 a gallon, and some Triad commuters are feeling the pinch.

Tasha Shaw is a facility manager who lives in Winston-Salem. She says she's trying to stay positive. She hopes that gas prices will come down before the heavy travel season of summer.

"I have to drive my car and I have to get gas anyway, so I just cry at the pump and still get my gas, " says Shaw.

David Ford / WFDD Tasha Shaw jokes that she cries at the pump but fills it up anyway.

Joe Amann says the ripple effects from higher energy costs will make many things more expensive, from groceries to building materials. He says $4 gas is already impacting his bottom line.

"Oh, it's gonna kill us," he says. "It's gonna affect everything. I'm driving from Knoxville, Tennessee, come up here to have some cancer work done. So you're talking extra 50, 60 bucks a trip."

David Ford / WFDD Joe Amann and his wife commute to Winston-Salem from Knoxville, Tennessee, for his cancer treatment. He says the hike in gasoline prices adds $50 to his commute.

Retired Winston-Salem resident Deborah Streeter says she's not too concerned about higher gasoline prices because the vast majority of her travel is local.

"I don't care what the price is," she says. "I have to go to the Y for my therapy and stuff like that, and I'll just have to cut back maybe some social events."

David Ford / WFDD Deborah Streeter plans on cutting out some social engagements to help budget for higher gas prices.

Jafar Parker lives in Winston-Salem but he commutes 40 minutes to work in a warehouse distribution center in Salisbury.

"It [gas price] didn't impact me," says Parker. "Got to pay it to get where I need to go. Shoot, as long as it don't go to $6 I'll be alright. I got a Corolla, so I'm straight."

David Ford / WFDD Jafar Parker commutes 40 minutes to work, but isn't too concerned about gas prices given the mileage he gets from his Toyota Corolla.

The last time U.S. drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.