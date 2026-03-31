Greensboro residents share cautious support for Bingham Park full remediation plan

Greensboro is moving forward with a five-phase plan to remove toxic waste from Bingham Park.

The park was built in the 70s on top of an unregulated landfill and was a key part of several neighborhoods in East Greensboro. The city closed it to the public in 2024. Officials had originally voted to cap and cover the park, but after community input, they’re moving forward with a full remediation.

"We have an opportunity to do something that hasn't been done before," said Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kobe Riley. "We can, in effect, right a historic wrong."

Riley said at a community meeting on Monday that the project will be done in phases due to the scope of the work.

He said the first phase will cost about $17 million. It involves removing some of the hazardous waste and putting it in a landfill in Asheboro.

Some residents at the meeting shared support for the city's decision to move forward with a full remediation. But others still have concerns about the decision to do a phased approach and about transparency.

Cheryl Johnson, a member of the Bingham Park Environmental Justice Team, says she supports a full remediation, but many residents still have questions that the city will need to answer.

“I think a good part of rebuilding that trust is going to be for them to truly engage with the people during the five-part process of remediation, to let people know that we're still hearing you,” she says.

Johnson says she would like to see the city study how exposure to the park may have harmed residents over the years.

Officials think the first phase of the project will be completed in 2028.