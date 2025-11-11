Bringing The World Home To You

Preservationists aim to save Sam ‘The Dot Man’ McMillan’s Winston-Salem studio

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
The former studio of Sam "The Dot Man" McMillan
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
The former Winston-Salem studio of Sam "The Dot Man" McMillan has paintings on the exterior and interior.

Preservation Forsyth is hosting an open house on Wednesday as part of the effort to save the former studio of noted folk artist Sam “The Dot Man” McMillan.

McMillan died in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of multicolored polka dots, painted figures — and a studio showing signs of years of inactivity.

The storefront building is located in an industrial section of Winston-Salem on the edge of downtown. It’s where he created and sold much of his work, including furniture and decorated clothing.

David Bergstone is a former president of Preservation Forsyth Inc. and owns the property with his wife, Mary.

He says the free open house is a chance to raise awareness — and donations — to save the studio so it can be used again.

"He was a significant artist nationally, not just locally. And given that the building is painted, not just his art that was put out the door, but the building itself is a piece of art," he says. "So we want to try to save as much as we can.”

Bergstone says he’d like to see the building maintained as an art space. He says that could mean anything from hosting residential artists to holding classes for neighborhood kids.
